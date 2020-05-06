Water levels rising at Wadi Dayqah dam after rains

Muscat: Wadi Dayqah dam in Quriyat witnessed an increase in the water level following recent rains in the Sultanate last week.

The water level at the dam rose from 32 million cubic meters to 90 million cubic meters, which meant that the dam needs 3 m to reach the level of the flood, equivalent to 13 million cubic meters of water.

As a result, the dam water gates have been opened to feed the provide water to the neighboring areas.

The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources has been regularly monitoring the level of the dam water.

Wadi Dayqah is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, especially at the time of the holidays and the time of rains.

The Wadi Dayqah Dam is part of the wadis of the North Sharqiyah Governorate, with a storage capacity of 100 million cubic meters and a height of 75 meters and a length of over 40 meters.