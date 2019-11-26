Watch matches on big screen at Amerat Park

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has set up a big-screen facility at Al Amerat Park for fans to watch some matches in the 24th Gulf Cup Qatar tournament, which began on Tuesday. The opening match — Qatar verses Iraq — will be displayed on the big screens, the Muscat Municipality announced.

Other matches that will be showed include Oman’s first match against Bahrain. Timings: Qatar vs Iraq at 8:30 pm (Tuesday) Oman vs Bahrain at 6:30pm (Wednesday) Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait at 9pm (Wednesday) UAE vs Iraq at 6:30pm (Friday) Yemen vs Qatar at 9pm (Friday).