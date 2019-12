Rustaq: A helicopter belongs to the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), in cooperation with Police Command of South Batinah Governorate, conducted an evacuation operation for a citizen stranded in Wadi Bani Ghafer in the Wilayat of Al Rustaq on Sunday.

This comes within the framework of humanitarian services provided by the Sultan’s Armed Forces to the citizens and residents in the Sultanate. –ONA