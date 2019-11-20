Main 

WATCH: Car swept away in Wadi Nakhal

Many wilayats of the Sultanate witnessed heavy to moderate rains which led to overflowing of wadis. The governorates of Musandam, North and South Batinah, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira and Muscat  experienced heavy rainfall.According to the weather foredcast, the rains expected to continue for three more days. One car in the Wilayat of Nakhal swet away in a flooding wadi. According to locals, there was no one in the car. Motorists urged to take necessary measures and avoid wadi wading.

 

 

 

