Waste-to-Energy project receives Oman government approval

MUSCAT, DEC 16 – A landmark Waste-to-Energy (WtE) project planned at Barka just outside Muscat Governorate has received the government’s go-ahead, according to an official of Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP), the sole procurer and offtaker of new power and water capacity in the Sultanate. Brian Wood, Senior Advisor at state-owned OPWP, a member of Nama Group, said the official green-light now paves the way for the procurement of the project to commence in earnest.

“The Ministry of Finance and the Authority for Electricity Regulation (AER) have confirmed approval for the project. OPWP is proceeding with its tendering, with a Request for Qualifications (RfQ) due to be released by the second quarter of 2020,” Wood stated. The official made the announcement at the Oman Sustainable Energy and Technology Summit, which was held at the Crowne Plaza Muscat Hotel last week. The two-day forum was organised by WPS Summits. The Barka Waste-to-Energy project, said Wood, is based on an electricity generation capacity ranging from 120 – 160 MW with processed municipal waste envisioned as feedstock. Around 1.4 million tonnes of municipal waste will be required for the project per annum.

According to the expert, waste-to-energy is proven technology employed widely around the world as a source of renewable energy. Feedstock for such plants are either Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) or commercial & industrial (C&I) waste, which is burned to generate electricity via a steam turbine. Typical plants are in the range of 50-100 MW. Following concept and feasibility studies carried out by Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah), which will be the provider of processed municipal waste for the project, it was decided that the first WtE plant will be located in Barka.

“The project was transferred to OPWP to implement a Public Private Partnership (PPP) development model similar to Independent Power Projects (IPPs) / Independent Water Projects (IWPs). OPWP conducted a technical/economic feasibility study including options for contract, risk allocation, and payment flows,” said Wood, noting that “future potential WtE projects exist and could be developed depending on the future policy”. A project award is likely during the third quarter of 2021, with Commercial Operation Date slated during the second quarter of 2025.