Warner, Rohit return to opening slots

SYDNEY: Australia and India will both take new-look opening partnerships into the high-stakes third Test in Sydney, with star players David Warner and Rohit Sharma set to add firepower after injury lay-offs.

The cricketing heavyweights head into the clash on Thursday with the series locked at 1-1, with both desperate for a win ahead of the final game in Brisbane next week.

Barring last-minute hiccups, Australia will welcome back veteran Warner with Will Pucovski tipped to make his debut alongside him after Joe Burns was dumped.

Skipper Tim Paine hinted the 22-year-old would play, which would see makeshift opener Matthew Wade drop back to his favoured number five and Travis Head likely axed. “Davey’s been awesome, he brings really high intensity. It fills guys with confidence around him, he’s a player that you love having on your side,” said Paine of Warner’s return from a groin injury.

India will also have a fresh feel with the big-hitting Sharma back after missing the first two Tests. Rohit will open alongside youngster Shubman Gill, who keeps his spot after an impressive debut in the second Test at Melbourne. Mayank Agarwal, who has struggled for runs, misses out.

“We are all really excited to have him (Sharma) back in the team, especially with his experience at the highest level, which matters a lot,” said stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane. They also have a new-look attack with Navdeep Saini making his debut in place of Umesh Yadav, who hurt his calf in Melbourne and is out of the series. — AFP

