Walk of Oman postponed to February 18

Muscat: Walking With The Wounded (WWTW), a UK-based leading military charity, decided to postpone their fundraising expedition to Oman until the new year, adhering to COVID-19 guidelines both in the UK and Oman.

Therefore, the Grenadier Walk of Oman expedition will now run from February 18 to March 9 in 2021.

The organisers said that in light of the recent COVID-19 updates and with a second spike and further restrictions expected, the safety of the team embarking on the trek was of paramount importance.

The 22-day walk was earlier scheduled to be held from November 20 till December 11 and the team was to take on an epic trek inspired by Wilfred Thesiger (1910-2003).

In August, WWTW announced the final six-member team participating in the expedition. The team included David Adams, Ben McComb, Sean Gane, Brian O’Neill, Ashley Winter and Andrew Phillips.

They were selected after a rigorous selection process which took place in Grasmere village, Lake District.

The Grenadier Walk of Oman had decided to take five ex-military personnel and one member still currently serving to the hostile environment of the Omani desert.

The trek is set to see the team tackle one of their toughest challenges yet, as they pull a 100kg cart across the desert.

The Grenadier Walk of Oman is supported by The Duke of Sussex in his role as the official Expedition Patron, along with support from the Diwan of Royal Court and in partnership with the Omani armed forces. Now that the expedition has been delayed, the team will continue to get their steps in over the next few months by focusing on WWTW’s Walking Home For Christmas campaign, which will be announced soon.

Ed Parker, CEO of WWTW, said, “The team has been training extremely hard over the last few months and are mentally, physically and emotionally prepared for this huge adventure. However, in light of the current global situation and with the rise in COVID-19 cases, we decided to put the expedition on hold until the New Year.

The Grenadier Walk of Oman will still go ahead in 2021, but for now we must keep in-line with the government’s guidelines and ensure we only move forward once it is safe to do so. The team will continue to keep up their training in a safe and secure environment. I want to thank our partners, in the UK and Oman, for their flexibility and understanding in this delay.”

Charities such as WWTW are vital to continue their support to ex-servicemen and women, who are suffering or have suffered from physical and psychological injuries. With those embarking on the challenge all having suffered from such injuries, The Grenadier Walk of Oman highlights the importance of why we must support those who have served, as they transition back into civilian life.

WWTW is a charity established to support the employment aspirations and vocational outcomes of our wounded, injured and sick ex-servicemen and women who have been physically, mentally and socially disadvantaged by their service.