SAMAYIL: With abundant water flowing down the valley and lush green trees lining the slopes of mountains and banks of the valley, Wadi Mahram in the Wilayat of Samayil is a village blessed with natural beauty.

Located in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, the village is also noted for archaeological structures such as forts, heritage houses and caves.

Wadi Mahram, called so because of its location in the middle of the valley, comprises the villages of Al Aina, Yourikh Mahram, Al Saih, Al Baia and Khala. Underlining its cultural heritage, the village has produced renowned literary figures, including poet and scholar Shaikh Abu Muslim al Rawahi al Bahlani and Imam Mohammed bin Abdullah al Khalili.

Shaikh Hamoud bin Abdullah al Rawahi, one of the shaikhs of Wadi Mahram, said, “There are many tourist and historical attractions in the village, the most important of which is Harat Al Hisn. It is located at the foot of the valley and overlooks the palm trees and plantations, which give it a beautiful view.”

There are many old traditional homes in beautiful architectural style with two and three floors, similar to the houses of Shaikh Abu Muslim al Rawahi al Bahlani and Shaikh Said bin Khalfan al Khalili. However, nothing much of these two houses remains because of the ravages of time. Similar is the state of Harat Al Mahdar, facing Harat Al Hisn, where there is the house of Imam Mohammed bin Abdullah al Khalili. The area has a perennial stream of water with a number of trees on its banks.

Besides the greenery, Wadi Mahram attracts visitors and tourists with its historical monuments which show the skill of Omanis in architecture. There are four valleys in Wadi Mahram with running streams — Al Aina, Taf, Halai and Litam. Known for growing citrus and palm trees, the village also has cucumbers, tomatoes, radish, onion and other vegetables, besides lemon and mango.

Populated by around 2,500 people, Wadi Mahram village is bordered on the east by the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi, on the west by the Wilayat of Izki. It is about 57 km away from the centre of the wilayat and 130 km from the Governorate of Muscat. — ONA

