Wadi Bani Khalid receives 10,521 visitors during holidays

Muscat: The popular tourist destination of Wadi Bani Khalid received 10,521 visitors during the Eid Al-Adha holidays between August 11 and 17.

The visitors included 5,775 Asian expatriates, 3,319 Omanis, 755 European nationals and 36 GCC Citizens, according to Ministry of Tourism.

Meanwhile, the number of visitors to Salalah tourist season until the end of August 16, reached 631, 582 visitors compared to 672,740 visitors during the same period last year, a decline of 6.1 per cent.

Omanis accounted for 70.5 per cent of the visitors, followed by Emiratis (7.6 per cent) and the rest of the GCC citizens GCC (9.2 per cent).