Wadi Al Kabir industrial area closed until further notice

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has announced the closure of the Wadi Al Kabir Industrial Area as per the direction of the Supreme Committee on Covid 19.

“In order to take health and safety measures and implement regulatory measures, and based on the instructions received from the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, it has been decided to close Al Wadi Al Kabir industrial area in Muscat starting from May 4, 2020,” the statement said.

Muscat Municipality has urged everyone to cooperate fully to preserve public health.