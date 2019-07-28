Wadi Al Arbayeen casts magic spell on visitors

TEXT & PHOTOS BY YAHYA AL SALMANI –

MUSCAT, JULY 28 –

Wadi Al Arbayeen attracts a large group of tourists and photographers throughout the year as it is tranquil and close to the city (130 km from Muscat).

It is also an ideal site for mountain climbing, hiking and swimming in deep water pools. But people should be careful while swimming as many have lost their lives after drowning, residents near the wadi told Observer.

Locals at Wadi Al Arbayeen thanked the authorities for their attempts to set up public amenities at this unique site. “The authorities have built public toilets. The pools should be supervised by lifeguards so that people spend their holidays safely”, they said.

Flash floods are another risk. Many tourists usually come to this area without adequate information about the weather condition. They should be careful before venturing into wadis as there are no lifeguards around.

Located in the Wilayat of Qurayat, the wadi offers an picturesque view of lush date palm orchards and farms. Boating provides a great opportunity to see the farms and villages by the side of the mountains. Farming of fruits and vegetables thrive in the wadi. Early morning, the farmers devote themselves to collect different types of common fruits and then move directly to markets in Qurayat for sale.

Locals are enthusiastic about introducing the features of the wadi to the visitors. They asked the authorities to install more signboards warning people against swimming or diving in the deep pools with sharp edges and slippery rocks. “signboards should also advise tourists to dress up decently while swimming in public,” locals requested.

Related