Visitors urged to opt for e-Visa

GO ONLINE: Visa on arrival is now an exception to the rule

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has reiterated that all visitors requiring visas for travelling to Oman shall obtain it online before travel.

“This will facilitate easy and efficient processing at the border posts. Visa on arrival is now an exception to the rule and eVisas should be used wherever possible,” the ROP said.

Currently, expatriates (and relatives accompanying them) residing in the GCC can avail tourist visas without a sponsor for four weeks, and extendable for another week.

Other conditions include the person should have a valid residence visa in any GCC country, from the professions approved to enter without a sponsor, valid passport for a period not less than six months.

The expatriate should come directly from one of the GCC countries if they wish to take advantage of this facility.

British nationals need a visa to enter Oman and visitors should apply for e-visa before travelling at evisa.rop.gov.om, said the UK Embassy in Oman.

Visit visa for both 10 and 30 days is granted to a person with a valid Schengen visa or a valid visa to one of the following countries (USA, UK, Canada, Australia or Japan).

An official at the emigration department of Muscat International Airport said the visa on arrival is available, for example, to nationals coming from one of the eligible countries such as the UK, for one month stay (RO 20) and a ten-day stay (RO 7).