Visit, express visa validity extended till June 30

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have assured the holders of Visit and Express visa holders that both will be automatically extended till June 30, 2020, a top PR officer told this to Observer. The move further extends the validity of the two visa types by two more weeks.

“Visit and Express visas of all those who are in the country but are overstaying due to the airport closure, are automatically renewed and extended till June 30, the ROP source said.”

RELIEF TO TOURISTS AND VISITORS

Thousands of tourists and visitors heaved a sigh of relief who arrived in Oman but are overstaying due to closure of the airports.

“I came as a guest of a leading college here but the airports were closed the day I was supposed to travel. Now I’m overstaying here. I’m really relieved with the news and I thank the country for supporting people like me,” a professor who visited a well-known college here said.

Earlier on Thursday, Ahmed al Mehrazi, Minister of Tourism, had said tourist visas that were issued between March 1and August 31will be reissued with a new validity period up to March 31, 2021.

STUDENTS ABROAD:

For children of expatriate parents who are studying in their origin country but not able to come back due to the lockdown, can try to renew their visa online from there or parents can do it from here. Various embassies are working towards this by getting the details of these students online.

However, those who are studying outside of Oman but not in their origin country and stuck there due to the lockdown need to wait till the international gateways are open and till such time the ROP announces the requirements for their civil status to return to the Sultanate.

“However, these students be taken care with some relaxed methods of renewing their expired visas.”

TYPES OF VISAS

The Department of Passport and Residences at the ROP usually issues 8 types of visas. They include work visa, employment contracting visa, tourist visa, express visa, student visa, family joining visa, temporary work visa, and multiple entry visa. Each one is different from the other in nature, duration, fee and the ROP website has every detail about them.