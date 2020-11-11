Vision 2040 holds key role for environment

The protection of the environment is factored in various developmental projects as part of the Vision 2040, according to Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning. Speaking on the sidelines of the Environmental Forum 2020, under the title “The future of the environment in light of the priorities of Oman Vision 2040”, he said that moving Oman to the level of the aspirations of its people as envisioned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik is based on the protection of environment.

“Vision 2040 is fully in line with the Royal vision on environmental protection,” the minister said.

“Undoubtedly, the environmental dimension of the development system in general, and the future national vision in particular, is the distinctive element of sustainability for Oman’s renewed renaissance. Oman’s march of development which celebrates golden jubilee is full of milestones in terms of protecting the environment and preserving our natural resources.”

The forum that saw the participation of several environmental experts and specialists observed that protection of all types of wildlife and ecosystems in the country, sustainable maintenance of the biodiversity, and linking them to the development plans in order to contribute to achieving the desired balance for a better future are key to Oman’s national aspirations for next two decades.

“In consistence with the sustainable development goals, Oman has focused on achieving development that meets the needs of the present without sacrificing the requirements of the future, a balance between development and the environment, between production and consumption, and between the environment’s ability to give and its ability to endure,” said Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Omari, President of the Environment Agency.

The Sultanate always factored in environmental protection in all its developmental plans with the legislation and laws from time to time. It made specific efforts to preserve the environment, develop its resources, ensure its optimal utilisation, and strengthen institutional and organisational structures. It is party to several international agreements and protocols, which ensures a balance between development and environment. The timing of the Environmental Forum coincides with the celebrations of the fiftieth National Day of the Renaissance and the golden jubilee of our blessed renaissance, which for decades resulted in comprehensive and sustainable development in various sectors of work and production,” said Hatem bin Hamad al Taie, Secretary-General of the Oman Environment Forum.

The recommendations of the papers presented focused on the importance of developing policies and regulations concerned with encouraging investment in renewable energy for the private sector and civil society, and pursuing government investment policies in natural capital to achieve energy security.

Related