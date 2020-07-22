Local Main 

Visa-free entry for Omanis to Ukraine

Oman Observer

Muscat: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree establishing a visa-free regime for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, and the countries of the GCC.

The decree on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state said, ” “To establish, from August 1, 2020, a visa-free regime of entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, if their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days during 180 days.”

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7328 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman Olympic Committee names acting chairman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Olympic Committee names acting chairman

Swapping car for bus: Are we ready?

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Swapping car for bus: Are we ready?

MOH warns against hoarding of masks, sanitisers

Oman Observer Comments Off on MOH warns against hoarding of masks, sanitisers