Visa-free entry for Omanis to Ukraine

Muscat: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree establishing a visa-free regime for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, and the countries of the GCC.

The decree on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state said, ” “To establish, from August 1, 2020, a visa-free regime of entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, if their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days during 180 days.”