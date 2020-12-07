Visa-free arrival, open skies to aid aviation sector

The aviation sector in Oman and as well as across the world continue to bear the cost of worldwide restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

With the government likely to allow a 30-day visa-free entry to citizens from around 100 countries, the travel and tourism sector is expected to get a much needed boost.

“It may be noted that Sultanate has 111 agreements for air transport services, including 52 for open skies, with plans for concluding more agreements with a focus on open skies policy,” the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a statement recently.

The CAA has also conducted rounds of negotiations with the European Union for a comprehensive air transport agreement between the Sultanate and the Union to regulate the services.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the number of passengers departing through all airports in Oman saw a decrease of 70 per cent as of September 2020, compared to the same period the previous year. There was a drop of 71.9 per cent in total arrivals through these airports until the end of September, compared to the same period a year ago.

