Virginia on high alert amid concerns over violence

RICHMOND: Pro-gun activists started to gather in freezing weather in the capital of the US state of Virginia on Monday, ahead of an annual demonstration in support of the right to keep and bear firearms.

The rally in the state capital Richmond has taken on increased significance this year, as Democrats gained control over the state legislature in the last election and are planning to enact restrictive laws.

Far-right groups, including people from other states, seem to be aiming to raise their profile at the annual Lobby Day gun rally,raising concerns about violence.

Three alleged extremists were arrested last week amid worries over their plans for the rally in Virginia, an eastern US state neighbouring the capital Washington.

President Donald Trump weighed in last week, appearing to support the rally, saying the Democrats “will take your guns away.” He has campaigned regularly in favour of lax laws.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event. Left-wing groups and others in favour of gun control have largely cancelled their counter-protests fearing violence, though some campaigners were inside the state capital meeting lawmakers.

“No one wants another incident like the one we saw in Charlottesville in 2017,” said Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat. He was referring to the Unite the Right rally held by extremists in Virginia, where a left-wing counter protester was killed by a member of the far-right.

Northam declared a state of emergency, citing concerns over violence,and has banned guns at the Capitol Square where the event is taking place, irking the pro-firearm groups.

There has been extensive chatter on far-right online forums ahead of the event on Monday, which occurs on Martin Luther King Jr Day, a holiday marking the legacy of the black civil rights leader.

Lobby Day is a yearly tradition in Virginia, allowing constituents to meet with state legislators on any number of issues. The pro-gun protesters are angered by proposals to limit the number of firearm purchases a month and impose background checks.

The Democrats also want “red flag” laws, allowing authorities to quickly seize guns from people deemed potentially dangerous, while their opponents say any such move should only be done with a court order, a process that would take longer. — dpa

