Vietnamese President grants Friendship Order to Sultanate’s Ambassador in Hanoi

Hanoi: President Nguyen Phu Trong of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam granted the Friendship Order to Shaikh Sultan bin Saif al Mahrouqi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in recognition of his fruitful contributions in enhancing the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The order was pinned on ambassador Al Mahrooqi on behalf of the Vietnamese President by Nguyen Quoc Cuong, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister during a ceremony held at the State Guesthouse in Hanoi last night.

The Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister said in a speech that this order is a sincere expression of the high appreciation of the government and people of Vietnam to the Government of the Sultanate led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said and the Omani people.

He commended the efforts of the ambassador who effectively worked with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the relevant bodies to further enhance and deepen the cooperation relations between the Sultanate and Vietnam, wishing the ambassador to continue his valuable contributions to develop the bilateral relations.

Shaikh Sultan bin Saif al Mahrouqi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Vietnam thanked the Vietnamese President for this prestigious appreciation and the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and related institutions for their close cooperation with the Sultanate’s Embassy in Hanoi. He affirmed that he would always promote the good relations between the two friendly countries.

The ceremony was attended by a representative of the Office of the Vietnamese President, the Head of the Middle East and Africa Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Head of the Protocol Service and representatives of the Union of Vietnamese Friendship Organization and relevant departments and institutions. –ONA