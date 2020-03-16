Vienna zoo donates wages, revenues to help Australian animals

Employees at the Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna are donating half their wages on Wednesday for the care of wild animals that were injured in Australia’s massive bush fires, the Austrian institution announced.

In addition, the zoo pledged a half-day’s worth of ticket and food sales.

“I work with the koalas here. I was really struck by the pictures from Australia and I wanted to do something,” animal keeper Kiva Cheyenne Prinsloo was quoted as saying on Monday.

The money will go to the Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia(ZAA), whose members run wildlife hospitals and rehabilitation facilities for animals that were affected by the flames.

Australia’s devastating bush fires have resulted in massive habitat loss, threatening 113 native species, including koalas, according to a government-appointed expert panel.

Across Australia, more than more than 12.5 million hectares of land burned. — dpa

Related