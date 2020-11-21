Local Video: UN General Assembly 75th session president greets Oman 21/11/2020 Oman Observer Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the General Assembly delivers a message on the occasion of the National Day of the Sultanate of Oman. ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related