Video: His Majesty presides over military parade

Al Mussana: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, presided over the military parade on the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day at the military parade ground of Said bin Sultan Naval Base, on Monday.

Units from the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo), Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), Royal Guard of Oman (RGO), Sultan’s Special Force (SSF), Royal Oman Police (ROP), and the Royal Court Affairs, took part in the military parade. The military parade was attended by their Highnesses, ministers, advisers, leaders and high-ranking military and civilian officials.