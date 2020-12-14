Veteran media personnel Yaqoub al Zedjali dies

Al Musannah: Veteran Media Personnel Yaqoub Yousef al Zedjali, one of the founders of sports programmes in the Sultanate of Oman Television, passed away on Monday.

Yaqoub al Zedjali joined the former Ministry of Information and Culture in 1974. He worked as a director, producer and news presenter for many programmes, the most important of which were sport programmes. He was appointed as a media expert for news affairs.

Al Zedjali was awarded the Youth Shield in 1993. He was also chosen to represent the Sultanate in the torch relay of the Olympic Games that took place in China in 2008. He received the Arab Sports Media Medal in 2011. He was also hosted in many local and foreign forums. Yaqoub al Zedjali authored two books “Omani Sports from Roots to the World and “Sultanate of Oman TV; a Journey and Achievement”. –ONA