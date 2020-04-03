Local Main 

Vegetables, fruits directly imported from source markets

Muscat: To ensure the availability of vegetables and fruits in local markets, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, in cooperation with the competent authorities, has decided to coordinate with the Omani Aviation Group (OAG ) and local companies for direct shipment from a number of exporting countries.

The ministry has also stopped re-exporting fertilized eggs outside the Sultanate.

As a result of this coordination, the first shipment of vegetables and fruits from India for the Lulu Group arrived on Friday via Oman Air, one of three trips that can be increased to weekly.

Talks are underway to operate a number of air cargo flights from various source markets to ensure the supply of vegetables and fruits.

The first of a series of cargo flights operated by Oman Air loaded with medical equipped also arrived from China on Friday.

