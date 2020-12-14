Vaccine awareness survey from today

MUSCAT, DEC 14 – A national survey on knowledge, attitude and practice regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, carried out by the Ministry of Health, represented by the Directorate-General for Disease Surveillance and Control, in cooperation with other stakeholders will be launched today.

According to a statement released by the ministry, the survey is aimed at getting closer and understanding the society more, in addition to promoting scientifically-based information and refuting misinformation and rumours by identifying the extent to which the members of the community know about the cadre and their attitudes regarding the vaccine and the practices.

Around 3,000 participants, including Omanis and non-Omanis from all the governorates, will be randomly picked for the survey.

The survey will be done in the form of a five-minute phone call from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

During the call, the participant is given a set of questions to which he/she is asked to respond on his/her general information and other questions related to his/her knowledge, attitude, and practice regarding the vaccine. This survey will represent local data with regard to answering the most important questions in the minds of the people, raise public awareness about the vaccine, and highlight the most important challenges on awareness that will rise with the arrival of the vaccine.

It is affirmed that the success of this survey depends on the response of all, credibility and realism in answering the questions to achieve the ultimate goal in controlling the pandemic and its effects through scientific-based individual and community responsibility.