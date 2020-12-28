Vaccination in Al Dakhiliyah begins

The Ministry of Health launched a vaccination campaign against coronavirus in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

It was held under the auspices of Shaikh Hilal bin Said al Hajri, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah, on Monday.

Dr Ali bin Amer al Dhawi, Director-General of Health Services in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, gave a speech in which he highlighted the importance of starting the campaign, referring to the efforts made by the medical staff in dealing with the virus.

Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Toobi, Director of the Infectious Diseases Control and Control Department at the General Directorate of Health Services, gave a visual presentation on the vaccination plan, the target groups and places of vaccination in the governorate.

The target groups from the community are the elderly people aged 65 years and more who are diabetic, asthmatic and those who undergo dialysis for kidney failure.

The other target groups are staff who take care of COVID-19 patients and those who suffer from diabetes, chronic lung and kidney patients.

The hospital will contact the target groups by phone and approval to administer the vaccine. They will be given an appointment at the appropriate vaccination centre.

Related