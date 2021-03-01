Vaccination drive expands to new target groups

Muscat: To complete the first phase of the National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday started to expand the target groups.

Target groups in the community include:

Older persons aged 60 years and above in all governorates regardless of whether they are healthy or suffering from any chronic diseases.

Omanis working in the UAE are required to cross the borders periodically after verifying their work card and the existence of evidence that they have not received the Covid-19 vaccine previously.

Ambulance crews of the Royal Oman Police in the governorates.

Target groups of health care workers include:

Hospitals: Workers in intensive care units (ICU), Coronary care units (CCU), dialysis units, Accident and Emergency (A&E), operation theater, labor rooms, burn units, surgeons, infection control, physiotherapy, mortuary staff.

Primary health care: medical and paramedical staff.

The ministry notes that the vaccine will be given at the previously announced immunization centers in the governorates. In addition, the vaccination will be carried out using the vaccine available both for health workers and for the rest of the community.

Moreover, the duration between the first and second dose will be ten weeks, whether the vaccine used is by Pfizer or AstraZeneca, with the second dose of all targets who have received the first dose of either vaccine previously to be postponed on this basis.