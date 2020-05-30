Utility sector affected, traffic diverted at some places

Muscat: All main roads in the Dhofar Governorate are motorable, while some service roads are affected due to heavy rains.

Traffic has been diverted to alternate routes in the affected areas.

There are no interruptions to the electricity sector in the governorate.

The drainage system for the city of Salalah has been operating with the help of motor pumps in the flooded areas, apart from emergency pumps at stations to help deal with the heavy flow of rainwater.

The coastal emergency line has been activated.

The waste management service continues in all wilayats of the governorate. The service was affected in some areas due to damages to roads.

Communication networks are doing well in all places, though there have been few

minor interruptions as power were temporarily cut off.

Salalah-Taqah road is closed near Al-Mamoura Tunnel due to accumulated flood water within the tunnel.

There are reports of soil accumulation and falling rocks on Hasik-al-Shuwaymya road.

The upward direction of Salalah-Thamreet road in Aqabat al Yasmeen (escarpment) has been stopped for traffic due to flooding and soil accumulation.