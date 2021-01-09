UTAS Salalah to host conference on communication studies

The Mass Communication department at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) in Salalah will organise a two-day virtual international conference on communication studies on January 12 and 13.

The conference titled “1st UTAS International Conference on Communication Studies: Media, Communication and Culture” will have eminent scholars and faculties participating from various international and national academic institutions.

In his message from the deanship, Dr. Said Jaboob said, “The first UTAS international conference to be virtually held in UTAS Salalah. It aims at providing a platform for various insights of both national and international researchers upon the changing nature of communication and media usages. This conference would definitely take the university a step ahead towards achieving one of its key goals in the sphere of scientific research.”

“Organised in accordance with the institutional vision of providing salubrious environment for research and learning, the conference will indeed cater to the national priority of developing and nurturing human capital,” he said.

Two internationally renowned scholars, Dr Ilhem Allagui of Northwestern University in Qatar and Prof Hussni Nasr of Sultan Qaboos University in Oman will be delivering the key note speeches respectively on both the days of the conference. The changing nature of communication and media usage brought about by digital technologies and the future of journalism in the digital age will be the major highlights from the keynote speakers.

A total of 28 papers on seven distinct themes-New Media and Society, Mass Communication, Organizational Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Digital Media, and Communication in the Arab World- will be presented in eight sessions during the conference including one last session in Arabic.

In addition to these, the conference will have a separate session for awarding the best paper and discussing conference recommendations.

While referring to the scope of this conference, Dr Jaboob said he was hopeful that the conference can generate diverse methodological approaches and theoretical frameworks contributing to media and communication research in addition to creating international academic collaborations.