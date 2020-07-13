Use slaughterhouses for Eid sacrifices

Muscat: Citizens and residents in the country have been urged to use the government-approved slaughterhouses for Eid sacrifices. They have been asked to adhere to the rules and regulations that govern the slaughtering of animals to maintain public health in the country.

Speaking to the Observer, a senior official at the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Endowments (MARA) said, “In the current scenario, slaughtering in public places is not at all advisable.”

“Slaughtering needs to be done at the slaughterhouses approved by the Muscat Municipality. Sacrifice in the open is also against the efforts to combat the community spread of COVID-19,” he said.

There are two major slaughterhouses in the capital area ‑‑ one in Mawaleh and the other in Amerat. They are equipped to cater to the needs of people in the area.

Earlier, the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) and the Muscat Municipality too had urged all to ensure the norms of public health during Eid.

“Besides, the MRMWR will constantly monitor the livestock and meat delivery sites to keep track of the performance of the companies which are operating these slaughterhouses. It is important to maintain public health,” an official of the ministry said.

Additionally, the ministry will also monitor the food establishments to ensure that the consumers get foodstuff healthily and properly.