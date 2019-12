MUSCAT: Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Ministry of Health’s Under-Secretary for Health Affairs, received on Wednesday at the Kempinski Hotel the United States Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Eric Hargan and his accompanying delegation, on the sidelines of the four-day World Health Organization (WHO) Global Meeting on Non-communicable Diseases and Mental Health hosted by the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed means of cooperation between the two friendly countries. Furthermore, the meeting addressed non-communicable diseases and their growing burden on individual and community level as well on the health systems.

In addition, both sides outlined NCDs risk factors including unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and tobacco use, along with the significance of multi-sectorial involvement for controlling NCDs and their risk factors.

The two sides also discussed communicable diseases and the increase of bacterial resistance to antibiotics, highlighting joint work between the Sultanate and other countries in the world.— ONA

