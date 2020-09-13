Local Main 

US embassy issues statement on ballots for polls

Oman Observer

Muscat: The US Embassy in Muscat has issued an advisory regarding ballots for the upcoming American elections.

“For US citizens who have received an absentee ballot, you can mail it yourself or drop it in the ballot box at the Embassy’s visitor entrance on Mondays and Tuesdays 8-11 am through September 28. We’ll mail it for you by diplomatic pouch,” a statement said.

The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020. It will be the 59th quadrennial presidential election.

Voters will select presidential electors who in turn will vote on December 14, 2020, to either elect a new president and vice president or reelect the incumbents Donald Trump and Mike Pence respectively.

The series of presidential primary elections and caucuses were held from February to August 2020. This nominating process is an indirect election, where voters cast ballots selecting a slate of delegates to a political party’s nominating convention, who then, in turn, elect their party’s nominees for president and vice president.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7859 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Activities of research centres and their contributions showcased

Oman Observer Comments Off on Activities of research centres and their contributions showcased

Omani wins honours for study on oil excavation

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani wins honours for study on oil excavation

The magnificent ‘King of Instruments’ pulls out all the stops

Oman Observer Comments Off on The magnificent ‘King of Instruments’ pulls out all the stops