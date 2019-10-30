US economy slowed in third quarter

WASHINGTON: The US economy likely slowed further in the third quarter, held back by a moderation in consumer spending and declining business investment, which could spur the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again to keep the expansion on course.

The Commerce Department’s snapshot of gross domestic product on Wednesday will likely sketch a picture of an economy that is losing speed, but not tipping into recession as financial markets had feared earlier this year. The economy is being hamstrung by the Trump administration’s 15-month trade war with China, which has eroded consumer and business confidence.

The fading stimulus from last year’s $1.5 trillion tax cut package and weakening growth overseas is also crimping the longest economic expansion on record, now in its 11th year.

The GDP report will be published hours before Fed officials wrap-up a two-day policy meeting. The US central bank is expected to cut interest rates for the third time on Wednesday. The Fed cut rates in September after reducing borrowing costs in July for the first time since 2008.

“A continued loss of momentum not only justifies earlier action taken by the Fed, but further perpetuates the need for additional policy stimulus to stave off a continued downward trend in domestic activity,” said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel in Chicago.

Gross domestic product probably increased at a 1.6 per cent annualised rate in the third quarter, also because of a smaller inventory build, according to a Reuters survey of economists, after rising at a 2.0 per cent pace in the April-June period.

The trade deficit was probably less of a drag on GDP growth last quarter. The gap, however, likely narrowed because the flow of goods was restricted by import tariffs and weakening global growth to levels that economists said suggested a further loss of speed in domestic activity.

The anticipated third-quarter growth pace would mark a further deceleration from the 3.1 per cent rate logged in the first quarter, indicating the economy will again miss the White House’s ambitious goal of 3.0 per cent annual growth. Growth peaked in the second quarter of 2018, when it was jolted by the tax cuts and increased defence spending.

The economy grew 2.9 per cent in 2018 and growth this year is expected to be below 2.5 per cent. Economists estimate the speed at which the economy can grow over a long period without igniting inflation at between 1.7 per cent and 2.0 per cent.

While President Donald Trump this month announced a truce in the trade war with China, delaying additional tariffs that were due in October, economists say growth remains in danger without all duties being rolled back. A Trump administration official said on Tuesday the interim trade agreement might not be ready for signing in Chile next month as expected. — Reuters

