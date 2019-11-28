US economy picks up in Q3; data surprise on the upside

WASHINGTON: US economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported, and there are signs the downturn in business investment may be drawing to a close. The modest firming in growth reported on Wednesday by the government came alongside data showing the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits dropped last week after standing at a five-month high for two straight weeks. Labour market strength should continue to support consumer spending, which appears to be slowing.

Collectively those reports and others are painting a more upbeat picture of an American economy, now in a record 11th year of expansion, that has had to overcome speed bumps from President Donald Trump’s trade war with China and the ebbing tailwinds from last year’s Republican tax cuts.

Economists boosted their estimates for growth in the current quarter as well. The upswing in the data would appear to validate the optimistic tone struck earlier this week by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said “at this point in the long expansion, I see the glass as much more than half full.”

The US central bank last month cut interest rates for the third time this year and signaled a pause in the easing cycle that started in July when it reduced borrowing costs for the first time since 2008.

The Fed on Wednesday described the economy as growing “modestly from October through mid-November.”

“Fourth-quarter growth is looking better,” said Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.1 per cent annualised rate, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate of third-quarter GDP. That was up from the 1.9 per cent pace it estimated last month. The economy grew at a 2.0 per cent pace in the April-June period.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast third-quarter GDP growth would be unrevised at 1.9 per cent.

The upward revision to GDP reflected more inventory accumulation than initially thought. Inventories rose at a $79.8 billion pace instead of the $69.0 billion rate reported last month. The inventory build, which economists attributed to the waxing and waning trade tensions between the United States and China, contributed to growth instead of being a drag.

Even discounting the inventory lift, the economy was healthy last quarter.

When measured from the income side, the economy grew at a 2.4 per cent rate in the last quarter. Gross domestic income (GDI) increased at a rate of 0.9 per cent in the second quarter. The income side of the growth ledger accelerated despite a drop in profits. — Reuters

