US Congress hails Sultanate’s experience in religious freedom

Washington: A report published by the US Congress hailed the Sultanate’s experience in the field of religious freedom confirming that the Sultanate has maintained its high status in terms of religious freedoms through coexistence, religious tolerance and dialogue within the Omani society.

The US Congress report commended the Sultanate’s role under the leadership of His Majesty in spreading religious tolerance, understanding, co-existence and rapprochement among the various faiths.

The report pointed to the Sultanate’s efforts, represented by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, praising its efforts in spreading the values of religious understanding and tolerance among faiths on both local and international levels through awareness programmes such as the Bulletin of Understanding which aims to enhance dialogue and encourage respectful debate among the followers of various religions.

 The report also emphasized the annual acquaintance programmes conducted by the ministry during the month of Ramadhan each year.

As continuation the Sultanate’s efforts to enhance tolerance among the world nations, the Sultan Qaboos Project on United Human Values was launched recently. The project is aimed to foster the values of understanding and co-existence among the world peoples. — ONA

