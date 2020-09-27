Local Main 

US-Bangla to resume Muscat flights from Oct 1

Muscat: US-Bangla Airlines will operate two flights every week from Dhaka to Muscat

“US-Bangla Airlines has decided to resume its regular flights on the Dhaka-Muscat route from October 1, after six months of Covid-19 forced restrictions,” the airline said.

The airline said it will ensure the health safety guidelines issued by the governments of Bangladesh and Oman.

The flight from Dhaka will leave at 10 pm on Monday and Thursdays while the flight from Muscat will leave at 2 am (local time) on Tuesdays and Fridays.

