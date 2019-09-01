US and Poland may sign 5G security pact on Pence visit

WASHINGTON: The United States and Poland may sign an agreement aimed at securing 5G networks when US Vice President Michael Pence visits Warsaw in the coming days, a senior White House official said.

Pence left on Saturday night on a trip to Poland, Ireland, Iceland and Britain. President Donald Trump had planned to make the trip himself but Pence is going instead so that Trump would be in the United States while Hurricane Dorian is bearing down on the Atlantic coast of Florida.

Pence will discuss with Polish officials how to maintain cybersecurity with 5G technology edging closer and Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei Technologies Co Ltd under scrutiny.

The United States has led a global campaign to convince allies to ban Huawei, the world’s top telecommunications equipment supplier, from 5G networks. The US government says Huawei is able to spy on customers, has violated US sanctions on Iran and stolen American intellectual property. Huawei denies the allegations.

A goal of a US-Poland 5G agreement would be to protect networks from unauthorized access and interference from telecommunications suppliers controlled by “adversary nations,” the official said, without naming any companies or countries.

“Important steps are being taken, some of which we may be able to announce in the next day or two, to develop a common approach to a 5G network security between our two countries to ensure a secure and vibrant 5G ecosystem,” the official said.

The comments echo those of a senior Polish official on Thursday. Poland in July proposed tightening its cyber security standards and could ban certain products or suppliers from parts of a future 5G network. — Reuters

Related