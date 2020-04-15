US Ambassador hails Oman’s efforts to stave off COVID-19 scare

Muscat: Leslie Tsou, Ambassador of the United States in the Sultanate of Oman, has praised the efforts taken by the Sultanate’s government to tackle the spread of Coronvirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by the US embassy on their Twitter account said “My colleagues at the US Embassy and I are grateful for the measures taken by the Omani government to protect the people living here. We appreciate the leadership and proactive response of His Majesty Sultan Haitham, the members of the Supreme Committee for Dealing with COVID-19, workers across the Sultanate who are working tirelessly for the health and well-being of the citizens and residents of Oman. I feel confident that, if everyone does their and the public servants and healthcare part, we can protect ourselves, our families, our communitics, and this wonderful country in which live”.