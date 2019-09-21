Uruguayan Beef Tenderloin “Chivito” Sandwich

Ingredients

120 g of beef tenderloin

1 egg

Lettuce leaves

Tomato slices

2 strips of beef bacon

½ of one red bell pepper

Salt

Pepper

20 g of mayonnaise

1 burger bun or big hot dog bun (any buns can be used)

120 g of frozen French fries

30 g of mozzarella slices

30 g of smoked ham slices

METHOD

First, sauté the beef to your liking. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Cut the bun in half and apply mayonnaise on both halves (tip: a little garlic with the mayonnaise enhances the flavour).

Fry the egg, and then place the ham and cheese on the sauté pan to warm them up.

Put the meat first on the bun, then the egg, ham, cheese, bell peppers, lettuce and tomato.

Close the sandwich and cut it in half. Place on the plate and keep aside.

Fry the French fries in hot vegetable oil until golden brown, sprinkle with salt and pepper (tip: chopped rosemary herbs amplify the flavour) and then serve with the sandwich.

ABOUT THIS DISH

The “Chivito” is a classic sandwich that can be found on the streets of Montevideo city in Uruguay. Because of its quality and texture, American celebrity Chef Antony Boudain named it as the “King of Sandwiches.”

Chivito consists of beef tenderloin, sautéed on a griddle or sautéed pan to your taste of medium-rare or well-done, topped with bacon, roasted bell peppers, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, ham and cheese along with French fries on the side.

As part of my heritage, I will share this recipe with you today.

Now go and enjoy a classic of the Uruguayan people, on your table!

Chef Marcos Rosso is a master chef and boundary pusher. The Uruguayan native has cooked up a storm in Vietnam, Argentina, Uruguay, South Africa and the USA, and is now bringing what’s New/Next to Muscat’s food scene. Joining W Muscat’s CHAR, he’s here to fan the flames of flavour and take meat out of the mainstream.

Used to keeping his cool behind a hot grill, Marcos has worked in steak houses, world-class hotels, golf country clubs, family and speciality restaurants. He is fluent in flavour and specialises in international styles with a playful twist.

Whether you’re hungry for bold global dishes, salads meant for sharing, or succulent prime steaks, he’ll give pretty much anything a go on the grill. Marcos knows that food is the way to the heart and is sure to keep you pulsing.