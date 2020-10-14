Upon HM directives, Oman secures release of American citizens held in Yemen

Muscat: In implementation of the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to help release a number of American citizens held in Yemen and, in pursuance of humanitarian and political endeavours, the departments concerned in the Sultanate contacted the authorities in Sana’a which, thankfully, responded to the Sultanate’s request and agreed to release the American citizens, who were later transported to the Sultanate on board Royal Air Force of Oman aircrafts in preparation for their return home.

The two flights operated to Sana’a also returned 250 Yemeni citizens who were receiving medical treatment in the Sultanate and abroad. –ONA