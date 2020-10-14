Front Stories Local 

Upon HM directives, Oman secures release of American citizens held in Yemen

Oman Observer

Muscat: In implementation of the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to help release a number of American citizens held in Yemen and, in pursuance of humanitarian and political endeavours, the departments concerned in the Sultanate contacted the authorities in Sana’a which, thankfully, responded to the Sultanate’s request and agreed to release the American citizens, who were later transported to the Sultanate on board Royal Air Force of Oman aircrafts in preparation for their return home.

The two flights operated to Sana’a also returned 250 Yemeni citizens who were receiving medical treatment in the Sultanate and abroad. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8263 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Weight rule brings down truck overload cases

Oman Observer Comments Off on Weight rule brings down truck overload cases

Child Care Center students feted

Oman Observer Comments Off on Child Care Center students feted

Sizzling summer heat doesn’t hinder adventurers from reaching Arabian Sea

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Sizzling summer heat doesn’t hinder adventurers from reaching Arabian Sea