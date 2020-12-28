Updated travel requirements to enter Oman

Muscat: Oman Airports have listed new entry requirements pursuant to the decision of the Supreme Committee on Covid to lift the ban on departure and entry into the Sultanate (by air, land, or sea) will be lifted starting from 12:00 am on December 29.

Afterward, all travelers to Oman from any country in the world are required to have a certified negative result of a PCR test conducted at least 72 hours before the scheduled departure to the Sultanate.

The new entry requirements come after the resumption of commercial international flights to and from the Sultanate of Oman from October 1, 2020. Since then, Oman Airports has continued to update its precautionary and preventive measures to ensure compliance with the decisions of the local competent authorities, while ensuring the general safety and health of passengers, employees, and users of our airports.

If you are traveling to, from, and through the airports of the Sultanate of Oman, you must read the following passenger requirements before you book your travel.

Travelers Arriving in Oman

The requirements for entering the Sultanate through Oman Airports as featured in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Circular, effective from 12:00 AM on December 29, 2020.

All travelers arriving in Oman are required to undergo a PCR test at least 72-hours before their scheduled arrival and to present a certified medical certificate of a negative COVID-19 test result.

All travelers arriving in Oman from any country will be required to undergo another COVID-19 PCR test on arrival, wear Tarrasud+ bracelet, and isolate for 7 days.

At the end of 7 days, travelers are required to undergo a new PCR test on the 8th day and if the test result is negative, the isolation period will end.

Travelers are required to pre-book the PCR test through https://covid19.emushrif.om/traveler/travel, pay OMR 25 test fee, and download (Tarrasud+) application prior to arrival in the Sultanate.

Test results will be available within 24 hours.

The test report can be viewed and printed electronically on https://covid19.emushrif.om

Travelers arriving in Oman for a period shorter than 7 days are no longer exempt from the isolation requirements.

Airlines are required to ensure that all passengers are adhering to the health requirements of the Sultanate of Oman prior to departure.

GCC citizens, residents with valid residency permits, and travelers with a valid visa are allowed to enter the Sultanate without prior approval.

All travelers arriving in the Sultanate of Oman are required to have international health insurance covering the cost of COVID-19 treatment valid for one month, except for citizens, GCC nationals, and passengers with free treatment card.

Children below 15 years old are exempt from the PCR test and Tarrasud+ bracelet requirements.

Diplomats working at foreign embassies accredited to the sultanate of Oman and diplomats visiting the Sultanate are exempted from COVID-19 PCR test. Tarassud+ and the bracelet, however, are subject to a seven-day quarantine.

Aircraft crew is exempt from the PCR test, Tarrasud+ bracelet requirements, the isolation requirements, and are subject to the precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

All other previously issued requirements for entry in the Sultanate of Oman remain in force, in as much as they do not contradict with the above newly issued requirements.

Travelers Departing From Oman

Omani citizens and residents can travel abroad without pre-approval.

Omani citizens shall have health insurance covering COVID-19 valid in the country they are traveling to.

Check the latest COVID-19 travel and testing requirements for your destination.

Consider online check-in, where possible, prior to arrival at the airport to avoid face-to-face contact at the airport

Travelers need to be at the airport at least 3 hours before the official time of departure or 4 hours at most.

Never travel if you display coronavirus symptoms.

Thermal screening takes place at the airport to identify passengers with fever. If you have a temperature above 38 degrees Celsius or higher, you will be asked to undertake a COVID-19 PCR test.

If required, PCR tests can be done at the Airport Drive-through and Walk-in facilities, located in P5 car park in Muscat and at the Cargo terminal in Salalah (follow the road signs).

The cost of the PCR test is OMR 19.

Test results will be available within 24 hours.

The test report is available electronically on https://covid19.emushrif.om

Oman Airports has implemented protective measures at the terminal building and at security checkpoints to make the travel procedures and screening process safer for our passengers and employees. Travelers are reminded to observe the following travel, safety, and health measures:

You must have a valid air ticket to be allowed into the airport terminal building

Do not travel if you feel sick or have a fever.

Wear a face mask at all times while at the airport and during your trip. Face masks must be changed every 4 hours, so please bring enough for your journey

Maintain social distancing of at least 1.5 meters inside the airport terminal.

Check-in online to avoid face-to-face contact at the airport.

Avoid carrying your phone or other items in your hands when going through the check-in process and security checkpoints.

Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces, including mobile phones.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a paper towel cover or a flexed elbow when sneezing or coughing, even when wearing a mask.

Avoid unnecessary contact with others, including handshaking and other greeting gestures.

Meeters and greeters are not allowed into the airport terminal, except for individuals accompanying passengers with special needs (one accompanying individual only).