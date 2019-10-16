Unique Elegant, Masters post wins

MUSCAT: Raghu slammed a superb 61 while all-rounder Aditya Dalvi showcased his match-winning prowess as Unique Elegant scored a 37-run win over NBO Muzn in a D Division clash at Muscat Municipality ground 1 in Al Amerat.

NBO’s decision to bowl first backfired as Elegant posted a robust 176 for 7 in 20 overs thanks to brilliant batting by Raghu and Aditya Dalvi (45). Naqash Butt and Saket Mistry claimed three wickets each.

NBO Muzn got off to a decent start, scoring 75 for 2 in the 10th over but a dramatic collapse saw them being dismissed for 139 in 19 overs. Aditya Dalvi led the bowling honours, taking 3 for 13.

Brief scores (D Division): Unique Elegant 176 for 7 in 20 overs (Raghu 61 – 8×4, Aditya Dalvi 45 – 3×4, 3×6, Naqash Butt 3-26, Saket Mistry 3-30) beat NBO Muzn 139 all out in 19 overs (Umamaheswararao Bhairy 30 – 1×4, Ismail Ghulam al Balushi 24 – 3×4, Aditya Dalvi 3-13) by 37 runs.

Bose, Lewis help Masters to victory

Michael Bose (71) and Praveen Lewis (4 for 14) powered Muscat Masters to a resounding 50-run victory against Maniz Azad International in an E Division match at Muscat Municipality ground 2.

Masters scored 170 for 8, Bose and Hemendrasinh Chatrapal (38) being its main scorers. Irtaza Ahmed and Mohammed Rashid bagged four and three wickets respectively.

Masters then bowled brilliantly to dismiss Maniz Azad for only 120 in the 19th over due largely to great spell by Lewis who picked up four wickets.

BRIEF SCORES

E Division: Muscat Masters 170 for 8 in 20 overs (Michael Bose 71 – 8×4, 1×6, Hemendrasinh Chatrapal 38 – 3×4, Irtaza Ahmed 4-37, Muhammed Rashid 3-29) trounced Maniz Azad International 120 all out in 18.2 overs (Ateeq Ahmed 35 – 5×4, 1×6, Mohsin Raza 24 – 5×4, Praveen Lewis 4-14, Ashwinkumar 2-18) by 50 runs.

F Division: Sketch International 175 for 8 in 20 overs (Ali Asger Saifee 81 – 9×4, Yusuf Patanwala 22 – 2×4, Mustafa Mohammed 3-22, Sajeev Kathiresan 2-33) lost to Danmark 176 for 7 in 19.2 (Sankarlal Sasidharan 54 – 8×4, Mustafa Mohammed 38 – 7×4, Sukhwinder Singh 2-18, Yusuf Patanwala 2-13) by 3 wickets.

F Division: Jotun 133 for 6 in 20 overs (Vineesh Raj Vijayan Pillai 45 – 5×4, 1×6, Ajeesh Aboobacker 1-13, Balakrishnan Dhandapani 1-23) lost to Spanio VDD 134 for 4 in 16.4 overs (Hiran Oliyath 45 – 2×4, Balakrishnan Dhandapani 28 – 3×4) by 6 wickets.

G Division: Gitac 204 for 4 in 20 overs (Arif Hussain 68 – 7×4, 2×6, Ali Bilal 61 – 7×4. Bimal Dutta 2-36) thrashed Sam Royals 137 for 9 in 20 overs (Shahas 25 – 2×4, Sinu Thankachan 24 – 2×4, Rafeeq Muhammed 3-15, Abid Ali 3-25) by 67 runs.

H Division: Rimal & Rock 83 all out in 14.1 overs (Kirit Tandel 24 – 5×4, Muhammed Rafeek 3-15, Adhithya Madhav 2-04) lost to Ghantoot Group 86 for 3 in 15.2 overs (Mohammed Imran 37 – 4×4, Nahas Theparambil 20 not out – 2×4) by 7 wickets.