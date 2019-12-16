Unique Elegant hold OHI to a tie; NBO Muzn, Maniz Azad, Jotun win

MUSCAT: Unique Elegant bowled exceptionally well to force a tie against Douglas OHI who needed only 14 runs to win in the final three overs with five wickets in hand but could manage only 13 in a D Division thriller at Muscat Municipality ground 2 in Al Amerat on Friday.

Elegant posted a modest 137 for 9 in 20 overs, Mohammed Riyaz (28) and Iliyas Raghu (25) being their main scorers. Viplav Kumar, Santosh Vishwakarma, Abhishek and Adil Aadilsha all took two wickets each.

OHI were well on their way to what looked like a comfortable win, having scored 114 for 4 in 16 overs before some quick wickets and tight bowling by Elegant derailed their chase, managing only 137 for 8 in the quota of 20 overs. Waleed top-scored with a fighting 39, while Abhishek Rai contributed 28. Aditya Dalvi, who bowled the last over for only 4 runs, was the most successful Elegant bowler, taking 3 for 12 while Vignesh Kumar, who conceded only 5 runs in the penultimate over, claimed 2 for 27.

Brief scores (D Division): Unique Elegant 137 for 9 in 20 overs (Mohammed Riyaz 28 – 3×4, 1×6, Iliyas Raghu 25 – 3×4, Viplav Kumar 2-21, Santosh Vishwakarma 2-18, Abhishek 2-28, Adil Aadilsha 2-12) tied with Douglas OHI 137 for 8 in 20 overs (Waleed 39 – 1×4, Abhishek Rai 28 – 4×4, Aditya Dalvi 3-12, Vignesh Kumar 2-27).

Tufail shines in easy win for NBO Muzn

In another D division clash, an outstanding all-round performance by Faizan Tufail powered NBO Muzn to a 49-run win over STS at Muscat Municipality ground 3.

NBO amassed 187 for 9 in 20 overs thanks to brilliant batting by Ismail Ghulam (64) and Faizan Tufail (50). Ajitkumar Krishna captured 3 for 7.

STS failed to mount a serious challenge, folding up for 138 in the 19th over despite a solid 54 by Akitkumar Krishna. Faizan Tufail was literally unplayable, taking 5 for 27.

Brief scores (D Division): NBO Muzn 187 for 9 in 20 overs (Ismail Ghulam 64 – 7×4, 3×6, Faizan Tufail 50 – 4×4, 2×6, Ajitkumar Krishna 3-7) trounced STS 138 all out in 18.3 overs (Ajitkumar Krishna 54 – 7×4, 1×6, Abaid Ullah 28 – 5×4, Faizan Tufail 5-27, Shameer Mohamed 2-16) by 49 runs.

Maniz Azad down Design Group

Maniz Azad registered an exciting 12-run victory against Design Group International in an E Division game at Muscat Municipality ground 3.

Muhammed Attique (38) and Adnan Ahmad (31) were the main scorers as Azad posted 154 for 6 in 20 overs. Karthik Rajappa claimed 3 for 29. Design Group fell short by 12 runs, scoring 142 for 5.

Brief scores (E Division): Maniz Azad International 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Mohammad Attique 38 – 4×4, Adnan Ahmad 31 – 1×4, Ahmed Mujtaba 30 – 4×4, Karthik Rajappa 3-29, Midhun Sathyan 2-22) beat Design Group Engineering Consultants 142 for 5 in 20 overs (Karthik Rajappa 38 – 3×4, Mathankumar Padmanathan 33 – 2×4, Husnain Ali 2-38, Muhammad Yasir 2-16) by 12 runs

Jotun beat TR Engineering

Brief scores (F Division): TR Engineering 179 for 7 in 20 overs Hamid Syed 47 – 6×4, Salman Khan 44 – 6×4, Renju Radhakrishnapillai 3-36) lost to Jotun 180 for 6 in 19.4 overs (Sajith Pillai 77 – 9×4, Vineesh Raj 32 – 6×4, 1×6, Haris Alam 2-34) by 4 wickets.

