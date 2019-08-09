UniCredit cuts revenue target amid ‘tough’ environment

Milan: Italian bank UniCredit cut its 2019 revenue target, citing “a tough macroeconomic environment” marked in particular by low interest rates that undermine lending operations.

In the second quarter of the year, the bank’s revenues declined by 4.6 per cent from the same period a year earlier to 4.51 billion euros ($5.05 billion), a statement said, below a forecast of 4.61 billion compiled by UniCredit from 25 finance sector analysts.

“In the prevailing environment with rates expected to be lower for much longer, we adjust our full-year 2019 revenue guidance from 19.0 billion euros to 18.7 billion euros,” it added.

As central banks keep their reference interest rates at historically low levels, commercial banks struggle to maintain profits in their core activity of lending to businesses and individuals.

During a telephone news conference UniCredit chief executive Jean-Pierre Mustier emphasised that the bank was confirming its adjusted net profit target of 4.7 billion euros. — AFP

Related