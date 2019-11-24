UNFPA hails Oman’s women empowerment strategy

MUSCAT, NOV 24 – Women empowerment strategies in Oman have been lauded by the UNFPA terming them as ‘major milestones’. Speaking to the Observer, Dr Luay Shabaneh, Regional Director of UNFPA for Arab states, said that Oman’s top position in various parameters of women empowerment is greatly appreciable. “Oman is one of the countries that spares no efforts towards women empowerment and stands high in various women uplift programmes. The various laws and regulations, the implementation of scientific forums to discuss women’s issues, lower mortality and morbidity rates, establishment of the Omani Women’s Day, the preparation of studies on women in various socio-economic and legal aspects etc have clearly contributed to sustainable national development over the past four decades,” Shabaneh said.

According to him, the most important outcomes of Nairobi Summit ICPD25 are elimination of GBV (Gender Based Violence) against women and young girls, adopting human approach in addressing population issues and ensuring the rights of women and men.

“Also, providing health care services to all families, men and women, ensuring financial commitment from governments to ensure services to people, and ensuring that people have access to education related to reproductive health were few of the outcomes of the Nairobi Summit,” adds Dr Shabaneh.

Dr Natalia Kanem, Executive Director, UNFPA, said that the reproductive rights of women and girls are not up for negotiation.

“We shall protect and uphold them and we will do it because the Sustainable Development Goals depend on it. It is required to strengthen our societies, growing our economies, and importantly, combating climate change — all of it depends upon women and girls taking control over their bodies, their choices, and their futures,” Dr Natalia said.

