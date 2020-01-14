Main 

UNESCO hails His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’ sustainable development policies

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: United Nations Educational, Scientific, Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has extended its deepest condolences to the Royal Family of the Sultanate of Oman, its government, and its people for the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

“I felt deeply saddened by the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said, “His memory will be perpetuated thanks to his wisdom and peace perspective and thanks to his work on developing his country and his endeavor to make the world more sustainable. It will leave a legacy for present and future generations. Exemplified by his commitment to preserving biodiversity and preserving the environment, which he embodied in the UNESCO-Sultan Qaboos Prize, which was established nearly thirty years ago.

Oman joined UNESCO in 1972, and during his 50 years of rule, and His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was committed to spreading the message of peace and dialogue, putting his country on the path of development.

Together with Sultan Qaboos, UNESCO established the UNESCO-Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Protection in 1989, in order to support international efforts in the field of environmental conservation. It is a recognition of the value of time and effort to make the world more sustainable and has been awarded every two years since 1991.

The UNESCO – Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Protection is awarded every two years to enable recognition of the distinguished activities carried out by individuals, groups, institutions, and organizations related to environmental management or conservation, which are in line with UNESCO’s policies, goals and objectives and are linked to the programs of the organization in this field.”

 

