Unauthorised slimming pills seized: PACP

Muscat: The Department of Consumer Protection in South Sharqiyah has seized over 7,570 medicinal and nutritional (slimming) pills that were marketed and traded without obtaining permits, in violation of laws and regulations governing the sale and circulation of such products.

The Public Authority for Consumer for Protection (PACP) said that these medical and nutritional pills can to cause harm to the users.

PACP said shops operating in this field should display the licenses of the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, and Health at a prominent place to reassure the consumer when he wants to buy.

