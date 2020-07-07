Unacceptable behaviour led to rise in Covid-19 cases: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health said on Monday that serious lapses in the behavior of some people led to the escalation of Covid-19 cases in the sultanate.

Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Undersecretary for Health Affairs, Ministry of Health and member of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, told Oman TV that the number of new cases doubled in three weeks from 25,000 to 47,000, while 104 people lost lives during this period, of which more than half of them were Omanis.

He said as per the experience in Oman, “There has been an increase in the capacity of beds at Royal Hospital in intensive care to 100, it may be also noted that around six percent of the number of positive cases need to be hospitalized, and from that 20 percent of them will need intensive care rooms.”

Al Hosni said there are 13 patients in intensive care in Suhar Hospital and 11 patients in intensive care in other governorates.

He added that any respiratory symptoms such as cold, cough, or dry throat, is Covid-19 unless proven otherwise.

He said, “Unacceptable behaviors led to a spike in Covid-19 cases in especially in North and South al Batinah governorates.

“It was found that there was a lack of commitment and carelessness by some people, which included holding family gatherings, birthdays, gathering in cars (more than one person). There were also cases of affected people mixing others and non-commitment from some institutions not to take temperatures of the staff.”