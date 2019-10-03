UN Special Envoy to Yemen on official visit in Oman

MUSCAT: Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, received on Thursday Martin Griffiths, UN Special Envoy for Yemen, who is currently on an official visit to the Sultanate.

The two sides reviewed the efforts exerted by the UN and the international community in supporting the Yemeni parties to reach political solution, to achieve security and stability for Yemen and countries in the region.

The meeting was attended by the delegation accompanying the guest and senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — ONA

