UN General Assembly President lauds Omani leadership

New York: Mr Volkan Bozkir, President of the UN General-Assembly affirmed that the Sultanate under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik is distinguished by wisdom and realism and is based on a deep-rooted civilizational legacy.

Speaking at a meeting held Dr Mohamed al Hassan, Permanent Representative of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Nations at the headquarters of the Sultanate’s mission in New York, Mr Volkan Bozkir commended the Sultanate’s foreign policy noting that its political notion is based on respecting the principles of the UN Charter and the international law which earned it international respect.

The president of the UN General assembly added that the world needs countries like Oman that seek to solve the differences among countries and build confidence between the states and peoples.

The meeting was attended by ambassadors of the GCC countries and a number of Arab ambassadors. — ONA

