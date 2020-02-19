UK unveils tough immigration rules

LONDON: The British government on Wednesday presented tougher post-Brexit immigration plans, aimed at reducing the flow of “low skills” labour.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told the BBC that the Conservative government wanted to “encourage people with the right talent’’. The envisaged system, due to take effect as of January 2021, would be based on a points-based immigration system similar to that applied by Australia.

It would “open up the UK to the brightest and the best from around the world,” Patel said in a statement.

“We’re ending free movement, taking back control of our borders,” she said, adding that the changes

will “bring overall migration numbers down’’.

Related